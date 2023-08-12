Wahoos Fall 12-7 In Fourth Straight Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their fourth in a row on Friday night, falling 12-7 to the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Nasim Nuñez was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI, doubling to begin the ballgame and extending his hitting streak to a team-record 17 games.

Nuñez came around to score on a Victor Mesa Jr. double to give the Blue Wahoos an early 1-0 lead, but the rest of the night would be dominated by the Lookouts. M.D. Johnson (L, 1-5) allowed three runs in the second and three more in the third before departing.

José Devers got the Blue Wahoos back in the game with a two-run single in the third inning, but Lookouts starter Thomas Farr was effectively relieved by Eddy Demurias (W, 1-0) and Michael Byrne as the Chattanooga offense stretched out their lead in the middle innings. Pensacola reliever Jake Walters allowed five runs, four earned, in 2.0 innings of work and departed with the Lookouts leading 11-5 after five innings.

Bennett Hostetler added a solo homer for the Blue Wahoos in the eighth inning, his ninth of the year, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. Andy Fisher finished off the 12-7 Lookouts win with a spotless ninth inning.

The Blue Wahoos have lost four straight for only the second time this year, and have not lost five in a row since late in the 2022 season. They turn to returning lefty Patrick Monteverde, who remains the Southern League Leader in wins and ERA despite spending the past two weeks with Triple-A Jacksonville, as they try to stop the skid on Saturday.

written by Erik Bremer