Wahoos Drop Fifth Straight

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were held to four hits in a 2-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night, losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time all season.

Patrick Monteverde (L, 8-3) looked like his old self in his return to Double-A, but a first-inning homer from Chattanooga’s Rece Hinds gave the Lookouts all the runs they would need for their second shutout of the series.

Monteverde finished strong, completing 6.0 innings with only the two first-inning runs allowed, as he took the tough-luck loss.

Sam Benschoter (W, 4-9) worked around trouble in the early innings, but kept the Blue Wahoos off the board in 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win for the Lookouts.

The Blue Wahoos had their best chance to break through in the seventh, loading the bases with a single and two walks before Pedro Garcia got Nasim Nuñez to tap out to end the threat. Nuñez was 0-for-4, ending his team-record hitting streak at 17 games.

Ryan Meisinger (S, 10) worked a quick ninth to earn the save and lock down another Chattanooga win over the Blue Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos have not lost six games in a row since dropping seven straight during the 2021 season, and have never been swept in a six-game series in team history. They turn to Evan Fitterer as they look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

