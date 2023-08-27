Two Stolen Vehicles Found Burning On Dead End Molino Street Early Sunday

August 27, 2023

An investigation is underway after two stolen vehicles were found burning early Sunday morning in Molino.

The vehicles were parked at the end of Wesley Circle, a dead end road north of Brickton Road. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded about 4:40 a.m. to find the adjacent vehicles fully involved in fire.

Both were completely destroyed. The fire also sparked a small brush fire in an adjacent wooded area.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were stolen earlier this month.

The ECSO is investigating the vehicle thefts, while the Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the fires.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Two Stolen Vehicles Found Burning On Dead End Molino Street Early Sunday”

  1. Paul on August 27th, 2023 11:55 am

    JJ. Their stolen getaway vehicle.

  2. JJ on August 27th, 2023 10:20 am

    Praying someone camrea picked up their get away vehicle.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 