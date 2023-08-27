Two Stolen Vehicles Found Burning On Dead End Molino Street Early Sunday

An investigation is underway after two stolen vehicles were found burning early Sunday morning in Molino.

The vehicles were parked at the end of Wesley Circle, a dead end road north of Brickton Road. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded about 4:40 a.m. to find the adjacent vehicles fully involved in fire.

Both were completely destroyed. The fire also sparked a small brush fire in an adjacent wooded area.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were stolen earlier this month.

The ECSO is investigating the vehicle thefts, while the Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the fires.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.