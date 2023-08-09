Two People Found Dead In Murder-Suicide At Cantonment Home

An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death in a murder-suicide Tuesday night in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shots fired disturbance at 10:09 p.m. on Joshua Drive in the Bristol Parka area off County Road 97.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, and the ECSO says it has been ruled as a murder suicide.

Additional details, including names, have not been released.