Two People Found Dead In Murder-Suicide At Cantonment Home

August 9, 2023

An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death in a murder-suicide Tuesday night in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shots fired disturbance at 10:09 p.m. on Joshua Drive in the Bristol Parka area off County Road 97.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, and the ECSO says it has been ruled as a murder suicide.

Additional details, including names, have not been released.

Comments

One Response to “Two People Found Dead In Murder-Suicide At Cantonment Home”

  1. JMH on August 9th, 2023 12:11 pm

    Way to close to home





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 