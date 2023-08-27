Two Injured In Pickup Truck Crash; Dog Reportedly Ejected

August 27, 2023

Two people were injured and a dog was reportedly ejected in a single vehicle crash Saturday.

The crash happened on Nokomis Road at Rockaway Creek Road, near Davisville. The driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck was eastbound on Nokomis Road when they drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder, overcorrected and and lost control. The pickup slammed into a dirt embankment and rotated into a ditch. The truck came to rest partially overturned in the ditch.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate an adult female from the vehicle.

Both of the injured were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

A witness said a dog, named Waylon, was ejected from the pickup truck during the crash. Waylon appeared uninjured, and firefighters were able to get him a bucket of water from a fire hydrant to help him  stay cool.

Escambia County Animal Control responded for Waylon.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and the Atmore Police Department also responded.

