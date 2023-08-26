Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Cantonment Man On Drug, Weapon Possession Charges

August 26, 2023

A Cantonment man was arrested recently after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and a gun.

William Austin Thomann, 26, was charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also giving a warning for a headlight infraction that led to the traffic stop.

After a K-9 alerted, deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding a .22lr rifle with 24 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamger, 17 grams marijuana, synthetic cannabis, methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of fentanyl, and a grinder containing marijuana.

Thomann was released from the Escambia County Jail with bond on a $9,500 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 