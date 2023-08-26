Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Cantonment Man On Drug, Weapon Possession Charges

A Cantonment man was arrested recently after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs and a gun.

William Austin Thomann, 26, was charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also giving a warning for a headlight infraction that led to the traffic stop.

After a K-9 alerted, deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding a .22lr rifle with 24 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamger, 17 grams marijuana, synthetic cannabis, methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of fentanyl, and a grinder containing marijuana.

Thomann was released from the Escambia County Jail with bond on a $9,500 bond.