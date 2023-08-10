Thomas O. ‘Tom’ Norris

Thomas O. (Tom) Norris was born October 7, 1938, in Andalusia, Alabama, and passed away August 7, 2023 in Pensacola, Florida.

Tom was one of 11 children. He graduated from Florala High School in 1957. From there he went into the transportation industry for 43 years serving with the L and N railroad, National Airlines, where he ascended from Ramp Agent to management, and retired from management with greyhound bus lines.

He loved gardening and watching things grow as well as listening to gospel music. He was active with the Council On Aging calling bingo and serving where he could. Tom was an avid Alabama football fan and spent every football Saturday enjoying a game with his brother David.

Tom had a special love for his church, Gonzalez Baptist Church. There he served as deacon, the Manna and food for help food distribution ministries, choir, landscaping and anywhere else there was a need.

Tom was dedicated to his family. He took care of and provided for any that had a need. He would freely give good advice to all, especially to his nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Dalton Norris and Rosa Odessa Sauls; daughter, Jamie Suzanne Norris; son, Anthony (Tony) Ladon Norris; as well as 9 brothers and sisters.

Tom is survived by wife, Nancy Nobles Norris; daughter, Tracy Harris; granddaughter, Carrie Longmire Fisk, (Byron); great grandson, son, and buddy pal, Adrien Phillips; son in law, Paul Swafford; brother, Quitman David Norris; several nieces and nephews

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Gonzalez Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Mashburn will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the roof fund at Gonzalez Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.