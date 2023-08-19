The Battle Begins Now: Northview Tops Baker In Kickoff Classic (With Photo Gallery)

“The battle begins now.”

That was Northview head coach Wes Summerford’s message in the huddle following a kickoff classic against Baker on a hot, hot Friday evening in Bratt.

In a one-quarter scrimmage, Northview’s varsity beat Baker 7-0.

For a photo gallery from the Northview varsity, junior varsity and Ernest Ward Middle scrimmages, click or tap here. Look for a gallery with cheerleaders, fans and more on Sunday or Monday.

“It’s real now, and it’s here,” Summerford said of the season. “I can’t wait to see what these guys can do. I know they’re excited. Fall camp was tough; it was hot. These guys accepted the challenge they got after. I can honestly say we got after it for two weeks…got after each other really hard. And now I know they’re excited to put their eyes on a different team and start the schedule.”

“Our defense played really well. I think our offense played really well late, and that’s what I told the kids. I just didn’t think that we came out of the locker room with the firepower that we needed. That’s something that we’ll talk about this week, how to get a quick start. I think that’s pivotal to Northview football playing our style football.”

The Northview junior varsity took to the field for one scoreless quarter against Baker. It was all defense; the offense never had an opportunity to make a play.

“I thought they did a terrific job,” Summerford said about the JV defense. “It was good to see our young guys do that…to see our young guys represent our program well.”

In the first half, the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles fell 12-0 to Baker’s middle school team.

Northview opens the regular season next Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Flomaton Hurricanes.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.