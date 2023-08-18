Tate’s Got Players: Aggies Top Washington In Kickoff Classic (With Photo Gallery)

“Tate’s got players.”

That was the word from Tate Aggies head coach Rhett Summerford following a kickoff classic game on a hot Thursday night against the Washington Wildcats in Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment.

Officially, no score was kept for the preseason game on Tate’s new video scoreboard. But unofficially, Tate doubled up on Washington 36-18.

“You know, in normal times, Tate has not had players. We want our athletes to play, and that’s the brand we are going to play with is to get our athletes the ball and see what they do. I thought they had a great night tonight, and we’re going to continue to do that. It does not matter who we play, and our kids are excited about the change.”

“We’ve worked really hard in our weight room,” he continued. “There’s things we got to work on; it was evident really in the first drive.

“I was really proud of our defense tonight,” Summerford added. “The community coming out was awesome, just really proud of our kids.”

The Aggies will host the Pine Forest Eagles next Friday night to start the regular season.

“We’ve got a tough one next week,” the coach said. “Here comes a good team; we know that. I mean Pine Forest is a really good team, but we’re up for the challenge. You know in college football they play those big games early. I love that; I’m going to love the atmosphere.”

For a photo gallery from the varsity, junior varsity and freshman scrimmages, click or tap here. Look for a gallery with cheerleaders, fans, student life and more over the weekend.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.