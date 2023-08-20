Tate And Washington To Play In Wahoos Stadium’s First Ever Regular Season Football Game

The Tate Aggies and Washington Wildcats have inked a deal to face off in the first-ever regular season football game to be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The inaugural First City Bowl prep football game will be played Friday night November 3.

During the second inning of Saturday’s Wahoo game, Tate head coach Rhett Summerford and Washington head coach Ryan Onkka participated in a short signing ceremony on the field.

“What a great environment it’s going to be,” Summerford said about playing on the waterfront in Wahoos Stadium.

The Wahoos plan to make the First City Bowl and annual event.

Photos by Maryjane Gardner for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.