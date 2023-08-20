Tate And Washington To Play In Wahoos Stadium’s First Ever Regular Season Football Game

August 20, 2023

The Tate Aggies and Washington Wildcats have inked a deal to face off in the first-ever regular season football game to be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The inaugural First City Bowl prep football game will be played Friday night November 3.

During the second inning of Saturday’s Wahoo game, Tate head coach Rhett Summerford and Washington head coach Ryan Onkka participated in a short signing ceremony on the field.

“What a great environment it’s going to be,” Summerford said about playing on the waterfront in Wahoos Stadium.

The Wahoos plan to make the First City Bowl and annual event.

Photos by Maryjane Gardner for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 