Sunday Evening Fire Destroys Shed, Boat In Beulah

Fire destroyed a large shed and boat in Beulah Sunday evening.

The fire was reported to Escambia County Fire rescue about 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block West Nine Mile Road at the intersection with Mobile Highway, near a large radio tower.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire and no reported injuries.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.