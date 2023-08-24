Photos: See Firefighters Train For Vehicle Extrications

Firefighters from the Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue held a vehicle extrication training this week at the Century fire station.

The volunteer and career firefighters learned the proper techniques to quickly — and safely — extricate a victim from a vehicle.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. The photos are in order from start to finish so you can see the process.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.