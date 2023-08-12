Photo Gallery: Northview’s Meet The Chiefs (And The Blackcats)

Northview High School held “Meet the Chiefs” before a large crowd on a hot Friday evening.

Fans were introduced to the Northview Chiefs football team, cheerleaders and Tribal Beat band. The football teams and cheerleaders from the Northwest Escambia Chiefs and Century Blackcats were also introduced.

The Chiefs will host Baker on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. in a pre-season game. The regular season opens August 28 as Northview travels to Flomaton at 7 p.m.

