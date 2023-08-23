One Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

There was one injury in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Cantonment.

The crash happened shortly after 7:00 on Highway 29 near Archer Road. The driver of a passenger car list control, ran off the roadway, struck a small culvert and overturned near the woodline.

One person was reportedly transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS; an update on their condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.