One Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash
August 23, 2023
There was one injury in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Cantonment.
The crash happened shortly after 7:00 on Highway 29 near Archer Road. The driver of a passenger car list control, ran off the roadway, struck a small culvert and overturned near the woodline.
One person was reportedly transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS; an update on their condition was not available.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “One Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash”
Prayers they are ok.