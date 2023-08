Northview Defeats Flomaton (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Flomaton Hurricanes 3-2 (25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 21-25, 15-9) in high school volleyball action Thursday evening in Bratt.

Northview was coming off a 3-2 win over Central Tuesday. The Chiefs (1-1) will head across the river to take on Jay Tuesday at 5 p.m. Flomaton will travel to Excel at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.