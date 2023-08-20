Nearly $1 Million FEMA-Funded Drainage Project Underway In Century

A nearly $1 million major drainage project funded by FEMA through Escambia County is underway in Century.

The Front Street Drainage Repairs FEMA Project is designed to replace and improve a failing stormwater drainage outfall system located on private property by routing around it. Improvements consist of a new stormwater system, roadway improvements, concrete curbs, valley gutters, and ditch-bottom inlets.

During Hurricane Sally in 2020, flooding “supercharged” the existing drainage system in Century, overtopping Front Street at flooding yards on Front Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to the county. An existing 18-inch concrete pipe cracked, and an existing six-inch cast iron pipe became plugged with debris.

The lowest and responsible bid received for the project was $993,312.98, to Chavers Construction.

According to Escambia County, it is anticipated that $943,647.33 (95%) of the entire cost, will be reimbursed by FEMA and the State of Florida, and Escambia County would be responsible for the remaining 5% of the entire cost, or $49,665.65.

The project is set for completion in February 2024. Portions of Front Street, Jefferson Avenue and Church Street are closed and detoured during the construction.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.