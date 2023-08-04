Navy Federal 5K Raises $24K For Escambia Public Schools Foundation

August 4, 2023

Navy Federal Credit Union has presented $24,000 to the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.

The proceeds are from the annual Navy Federal 5K held in downtown Pensacola on April 1 with over 1,800 participants.
“The Foundation is thrilled about the generous donation from the proceeds of the Navy Federal 5K. The funds are used for Foundation Programs such as Grants for Excellence, employee events, and Golden Apple Awards,” said Foundation Executive Director Jo McArthur. “Navy Federal is an engaged and integral partner of Escambia County Public Schools and the Foundation.  They provide volunteers, mentors, programs for Workforce Development, participate on the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors, donations of resources, and so much more.”

The Foundation will be the beneficiary of next year’s Navy Federal 5K.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


