Much Of Three Hour Barry District 5 Town Hall Focuses On Development

District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry spent nearly three hours Tuesday night answering questions at a town hall meeting at the Molino Community Center.

Much of the discussion centered around the growing number of proposed developments in District 5. Residents express concerns ranging from increased traffic, inadequate roads, and inadequate public services such as schools and fire protection.

One attendee drew applause when he asked why Escambia County does not learn from development in Beulah and address infrastructure needs in advance.

“Sounds like a very good idea,” Barry said. “But we have needs that exceed financial resources that we have currently. This is needs for resurfacing, for dirt road paving, for improvements on areas that exist…The likelihood of having an elected board allocate $5-10 million dollars to a road that doesn’t have a need currently is not likely. It’s an unfortunate circumstance, but it’s the truth we have needs that need to be done and you know putting a road in through the woods, just realistically, it’s not going to happen.”

“It’s just not likely to have elected officials that are going to allocate large chunks of money to projects for what might happen in the future,” he added.

Barry cautioned residents to understand that just because a development is proposed does not mean it will ever become reality.

“I understand being upset, and I would gauge the degree of unhappiness about what does happen, not what is proposed to happen,” he said.

