Molino Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges

A Molino man is facing drug and weapons charges after deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint at a hotel.

Alexander George Deloach was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Escambia County deputy was on patrol at the Garden Inn Suites on Pine Forest Road at I-10, an area described as “a high crime area for guns and narcotics” in a sheriff’s office report.

The deputy reported Deloach’s Kia Forte was backed into a parking space, and when the deputy approached Deloach’s hands were shaking very fast and he was speaking in a high pitch voice. The deputy noted the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a probable cause vehicle search, deputies reported finding a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 34.3 grams of marijuana, $270 in small denominations, digital scale, sandwich bags and a digital copier.

Baggies of crack cocaine were located in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle after Deloach was removed, according to an arrest report. The patrol vehicle had previously been searched prior to Deloach being placed inside, and the report indicates he was the only detainee placed there on that date.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $26,000.

