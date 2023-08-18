Molino Man Charged With Assault, Child Abuse In Family Altercation

August 18, 2023

A Molino man is facing assault and child abuse charges after an alleged altercation with his family.

Brandon Sharef Spencer, 44, is charged with child abuse, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Specere allegedly was drinking and became upset with his wife and their child. The wife said he hit her in the face with a liquor bottle before swinging “a pole” at her and the child, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report notes there was another possible victim that left the scene before they arrived; family declined to provide the individual’s name.

Deputies reported finding a liquor bottle in the front yard, an orange Black & Decker pole that appeared to have blood on the shaft, and blood leading from the front porch into the residence and down a hallway.

An ECSO K-9 located Spencer, who was aggressive and appeared to be intoxicated, the arrest report states.

The victims refused transport to the hospital.

Spencer remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $25,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 