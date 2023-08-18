Molino Man Charged With Assault, Child Abuse In Family Altercation

A Molino man is facing assault and child abuse charges after an alleged altercation with his family.

Brandon Sharef Spencer, 44, is charged with child abuse, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Specere allegedly was drinking and became upset with his wife and their child. The wife said he hit her in the face with a liquor bottle before swinging “a pole” at her and the child, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report notes there was another possible victim that left the scene before they arrived; family declined to provide the individual’s name.

Deputies reported finding a liquor bottle in the front yard, an orange Black & Decker pole that appeared to have blood on the shaft, and blood leading from the front porch into the residence and down a hallway.

An ECSO K-9 located Spencer, who was aggressive and appeared to be intoxicated, the arrest report states.

The victims refused transport to the hospital.

Spencer remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $25,000.