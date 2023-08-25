McIntosh’s Late Homer Lifts Blue Wahoos To Fourth Straight Win

Paul McIntosh broke a tie with a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, giving the Pensacola Blue Wahoos a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

The catcher’s opposite field home run, his first since returning from Triple-A Jacksonville last week, gave the Blue Wahoos their fourth win in a row and secured at least a split in their road series in Biloxi.

The Blue Wahoos got another quality start from ace Patrick Monteverde, who allowed three runs over 6.0 innings, but it was Luarbert Arias (W, 2-1) and Jefry Yan (S, 13) who came up biggest out of the Pensacola bullpen to protect the one-run lead in the final innings.

Biloxi took a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Wes Clarke homer, but the Blue Wahoos claimed a 3-1 lead of their own in the fifth inning with a two-out rally. McIntosh drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and Norel González delivered a two-run single to give the Blue Wahoos their first lead of the night.

The Shuckers chipped away, scoring an Ethan Murray triple in the fifth on a Lamar Sparks fielder’s choice, before tying the game on a solo homer from Jackson Chourio in the sixth.

McIntosh led off the eighth with his go-ahead homer off Max Lazar (L, 0-2), and Arias stranded a runner at second in the bottom of the inning to preserve the lead. Yan walked the leadoff batter in the ninth, but coaxed a double play before striking out Murray to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Friday night.

written by Erik Bremer