Man Allegedly Shot At In Century Now Facing Charges

A man allegedly shot at in Century back in July has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Coley Ray Daw, 38, is charged with armed burglary of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and petit theft. He remained in jail Monday with bond set at $70,000.

Norman Tracy Tedder, 57, returned to his home on Old Flomaton Road in Century and found a pickup truck parked next to his vehicle. He allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and fired warning shots into the air before later firing a warning shot over Daw’s head.

About and hour and a half later as it was getting dark, he said he observed Daw with a flashlight walking through the edge of the woods and saying “if he’s here, I’ve got something for him in my pocket”, according to an arrest report.

Still armed with a shotgun, Tedder ordered Daw to stop where he was, the report continues.

Daw advised that his truck was broke down, and Daw said he was related to Tedder’s wife Tabitha Tedder, who is now in prison in the child abuse case,. Tedder held Daw at gunpoint until he removed a rifle from the truck, the report states.

Tedder told deputies he helped Daw fix his truck, and he drove away.

Tedder reported that he found items missing from his vehicle, including the shotgun, a tool box and socket set worth $300, and another socket set valued at $197.

Tedder was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, robbery with a firearm, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and improper exhibition of a firearm. All of those charges have since been dropped by the prosecution, except possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Tedder previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of dealing in stolen property in 1998. He was sentenced to one year and six months probation. Tedder was also found incompetent to stand child in a child neglect case.