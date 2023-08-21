Longtime Santa Rosa Commissioner Don Salter Passes Away

Former Santa Rosa County Commissioner Don Salter passed away Sunday morning.

Salter was born in Jay in 1947.

He attended Troy State University and graduated with a master of science degree in management. After graduating, Salter proudly served his country as a United States Army paratrooper from 1965 to 1968. His last 15 months in Vietnam were served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade as a combat platoon sergeant where he was awarded the bronze star medal.

Upon leaving the Army, Salter started his career with the Gulf Power Company where he quickly moved up to serve as the Santa Rosa County District Manager. He retired from Gulf Power in 2000 after 32 years of service.

After retiring he decided to run for county commissioner to continue serving the county he loved. He was first elected in November 2000 and then re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. He served as chairman in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020.

As a county commissioner, Salter was instrumental in economic development, agriculture, military and veteran affairs. He worked for many years protecting and enhancing military installations, especially NAS Whiting Field.

Over a span of more than 20 years, Salter was involved in many community organizations. He was the founder of the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Plaza. He also served as chairman of the Emerald Coast Honor Flight, the Santa Rosa Initiative Committee and the Santa Rosa Military Advisory Council.

Salter received many leadership awards including the Community Leader of the Year Award, Santa Rosa County Hall of Fame Award, Santa Rosa County Man of the Year Award, Spirit of Santa Rosa Award, Friend of Agriculture for Santa Rosa County, and the Business Leader of the Year Award, among others.

In 2022, Don Salter Boulevard leading into the Whiting Aviation Park was named in his honor.