Karl King Named Head Coach Of Tate Aggie Baseball

Tate High School announced Friday afternoon that Karl King as been named head baseball coach for the Aggies. He has served as an assistant coach since the 2017 season.

“Since his arrival, he has completely bought into the traditions of our school and community and has always been an avid supporter of all of our athletic programs and activities,” Principal Laura Touchstone said. “With his intentions to add enhancements to our facility, expected staff additions, and the infusion of his tremendous character and unquestionable desire to uphold the standards of Tate High School and our community, we feel Coach King will help us raise the bar and once again make strides toward playing for another state championship.”

King was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is a 1989 graduate of Mount Saint Mary High School where he won a state championship his junior year along with being named to the Oklahoma All-State team his senior year as a pitcher. Following graduation, he was selected in the Major League Baseball draft as a catcher by the Minnesota Twins. After a short career in the Twins organization, he completed his post secondary degree in secondary math education at the University of Central Oklahoma and began his coaching and teaching career in 1995.

King started his teaching career at Summit Middle School in Edmond, Oklahoma, while coaching baseball as an assistant at Edmond Santa Fe High School. After two years, he made the move to Edmond Santa Fe as a math teacher and continued his duties as an assistant baseball coach where he would experience four trips to the state tournament including a state runner-up finish in 2002. After six years at Santa Fe, King had his first opportunity as a head coach at Putnam City North High School and would spend the next six years there leading their baseball program and teaching math. He guided the Panthers to a state semi-finalist finish in 2009 losing to the eventual state champion Owasso Rams. In 2010, King made the move to Edmond North High School as the head baseball coach and math teacher. He would spend seven years there making three consecutive trips to the state tournament from 2012-2014 including a state championship in 2012 where he was recognized as the Oklahoma Coach of the Year as well as the ABCA National Region 8 Coach of the Year and was nominated as National Coach of the Year.

During his seven years at Edmond North, the Huskies participated in the Aggie Classic during Spring break from 2013-2016 playing for the championship in 2013 where they finished runner up. Upon completion of the 2016 season, King and his family decided to make the move to the beach where he and his wife accepted teaching positions at Tate High School and Lipscomb Elementary respectively. He has spent the past seven years at Tate High School as a math teacher and assistant baseball coach.

King said he is excited about the opportunity to lead the Aggie baseball program into the future as he starts his 29th year in education. He said he recognizes what the school and program means to the community along with the program’s history and rich tradition. King is looking forward to moving the program in a positive direction both on and off the field that will impact not only the school but the community as well.

King is moving into the head coaching job vacated with the recent resignation of Karl Jernigan who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.