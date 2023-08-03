Judith Ann Stinson

Our precious mother, Judith Ann Stinson, 76, of Pensacola passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2023. She was born in Bristow, OK on November 18, 1946. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Chester Winston Stinson, for 47 years.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her sweet spirit, selfless nature, sense of humor, and gentle manner endeared her to all. She loved being outdoors; working in her yard or loving on her animals. She enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, watching college football, and visits from all her kids and grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Winston Stinson; her mother, Eileen Howard; her father, George Graydon Duddington Sr; and brothers, Bob Duddington, George Duddington, Jr, and Jimmy Duddington.

She is survived by sons, Chris (Linda) Stinson, Doug (Kay) Stinson, Tony (Rachael) Stinson; daughter, Angie (Brad) Endress; seven grandchildren, Landon (Lesleigh) Stinson, Laiken (Chandler) Burgess, Lilly Endress, Jackson Endress, Lane Stinson, Natalie Stinson, and Ty Stinson; three great grandchildren, Hadley Burgess, Wilder Stinson, and Hudson Burgess; three brothers, Tommy (Linda) Duddington, Dick (Linda) Duddington, and Danny Duddington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Chaplain David Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Chumuckla, FL.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to services.

Pallbearers will be: Landon Stinson, Jackson Endress, Lane Stinson, Ty Stinson, Chandler Burgess, Cesar Soriano, and Chuck Padgett.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.