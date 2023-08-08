Jay Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Stepdaughter
August 8, 2023
Michael George Rasmussen, age 42 of Cobbtown Road, was charged with sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, a capital felony.
A Jay man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of his 8-year old stepdaughter in 2018.
Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake sentenced Michael George Rasmussen of Cobbtown Road to life in prison on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under age 12 by a defendant over age 18.
The girl was left in the care of Rasmussen, her stepfather, while her mother worked. After a day at the beach, Rasmussen carried the victim from the car and placed her on a bed where he sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors. She later told a Santa Rosa Kids House investigator that she did not tell her mom because she was scared but eventually told a friend during the sleepover.
It took a jury 23 minutes to return a guilty verdict against Rasmussen.
This is gonna be interesting when the other convicts find you out !!!! And if you live which it’s highly unlikely your life every day is on the line !!! You have gotten what you deserve for now it gets worse as it goes !!! KARMA!!!!