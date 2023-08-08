Jay Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Stepdaughter

August 8, 2023

Michael George Rasmussen, age 42 of Cobbtown Road, was charged with sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, a capital felony.

A Jay man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of his 8-year old stepdaughter in 2018.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake sentenced Michael George Rasmussen of Cobbtown Road to life in prison on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under age 12 by a defendant over age 18.

The girl was left in the care of Rasmussen, her stepfather, while her mother worked. After a day at the beach, Rasmussen carried the victim from the car and placed her on a bed where he sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors. She later told a Santa Rosa Kids House investigator that she did not tell her mom because she was scared but eventually told a friend during the sleepover.

It took a jury 23 minutes to return a guilty verdict against Rasmussen.

Comments

One Response to “Jay Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Stepdaughter”

  1. Bill T on August 8th, 2023 11:29 am

    This is gonna be interesting when the other convicts find you out !!!! And if you live which it’s highly unlikely your life every day is on the line !!! You have gotten what you deserve for now it gets worse as it goes !!! KARMA!!!!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 