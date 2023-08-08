Jay Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Stepdaughter

Michael George Rasmussen, age 42 of Cobbtown Road, was charged with sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, a capital felony.

A Jay man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of his 8-year old stepdaughter in 2018.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake sentenced Michael George Rasmussen of Cobbtown Road to life in prison on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under age 12 by a defendant over age 18.

The girl was left in the care of Rasmussen, her stepfather, while her mother worked. After a day at the beach, Rasmussen carried the victim from the car and placed her on a bed where he sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors. She later told a Santa Rosa Kids House investigator that she did not tell her mom because she was scared but eventually told a friend during the sleepover.

It took a jury 23 minutes to return a guilty verdict against Rasmussen.