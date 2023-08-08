Jay Man Charged With Sexual Battery In Escambia County

A Jay man has been charged in Escambia County for an alleged violent sexual assault.

Jared Michael Morris, 22, was charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and criminal mischief.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Florida Hospital where the victim was being treated for several injuries to her face and back.

She said Morris held her against her will for about four hours in an incident that began with a celebration over placing a downpayment for rent. He became intoxicated, punched holes in the walls and screamed at her, she told deputies.

When she attempted to leave, he grabbed her by the arms and began to sling her around the room and into a wall, according to an arrest report. He began to hold her down and tell her that she enjoyed being raped and attempted to sexually assault her, the report continues.

Morris cut himself on the neck and hands with a knife before wiping blood on the victim’s face and mouth, the report states. “She stated that he wanted her to kill him and that he wanted to die.”

The victim said she was unable to call for help because Morris took and broke her iPhone, but she was able to escape when Morris decided to go find drugs.

Morris was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $23,500 bond.