High School Football Scoreboard
August 26, 2023
Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Pine Forest 48, Tate 21
- Jay 20, Vernon 13
- Escambia 31, West Florida 20
- Washington 39, Pensacola 0
- Pensacola Catholic 34, Navarre 27
- Pace 41, Choctaw 17
- Milton 7, Orange Beach 0
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 35, Northview 14
- Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Cottage Hill 3
- Escambia Academy 23, Valiant Cross 7
- T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20 OT
- W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12
Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes topped the Northview Chiefs 35-14 Friday night Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
