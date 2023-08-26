High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Pine Forest 48, Tate 21

Flomaton 35, Northview 14 [Recap, photos]

Jay 20, Vernon 13

Escambia 31, West Florida 20

Washington 39, Pensacola 0

Pensacola Catholic 34, Navarre 27

Pace 41, Choctaw 17

Milton 7, Orange Beach 0

ALABAMA

Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Cottage Hill 3

Escambia Academy 23, Valiant Cross 7

T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20 OT

W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12

Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes topped the Northview Chiefs 35-14 Friday night Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.