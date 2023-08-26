High School Football Scoreboard

August 26, 2023

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Pine Forest 48, Tate 21
  • Flomaton 35, Northview 14 [Recap, photos]
  • Jay 20, Vernon 13
  • Escambia 31, West Florida 20
  • Washington 39, Pensacola 0
  • Pensacola Catholic 34, Navarre 27
  • Pace 41, Choctaw 17
  • Milton 7, Orange Beach 0

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Cottage Hill 3
  • Escambia Academy 23, Valiant Cross 7
  • T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20 OT
  • W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12

Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes topped the Northview Chiefs 35-14 Friday night Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

