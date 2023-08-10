Hannah Annette Martin

Hannah Annette Martin, 24, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away on August 6, 2023.

Hannah was a daddy’s girl and her mother’s world. She had a beautiful spirit and a smile that would light up any room. Hannah loved spending time with family and friends and travelling to new destinations. She was the ideal big sister and best friend. She was independent, fearless, and strong. Above all, Hannah was self-less, always putting the needs of others before her own. In her twenty-four years, Hannah touched more lives than can be counted. From the elderly she cared for to her godson and nephew, she lived to make others happy. Although Hannah was never on time, you could always count on her to be there when she was needed.

Hannah was a 2017 “Top 10” graduate of Escambia County High School. She earned her CMA license in 2022, and was recently pursuing a degree in business from Columbia Southern University. Hannah was not only a scholar, but also an athlete. All throughout school, she was active in cheerleading as well as softball. As an adult, Hannah was an active player and coach for NAYO and NASA softball.

Most recently, Hannah worked as the Patient Access Specialist for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians First-Generation Clinic. Previously, Hannah worked as Adult Services Case Manager for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians from 2019-2022. Prior to that, she was a server at David’s Catfish House from 2014-2019.

Hannah was preceded in death by grandparents Bobby Martin and Johnny and Deborah Madison, and brother LaDalvin Hixon.

She is survived by parents Haley and Antywon Madison and Lamarlen Hixon; brothers Noah (Reini) Martin, Isaiah Madison, Janagen Grace, Jakhiryn Hixon; sisters LaDasia Willis, Jakiyah Hixon, and Jalia Lassiter; Grandparents Bobby (Donna) Milstead, Annette Hixon Frye, and Scottie Dixon; nephew Baylor-Hayes Lavon Martin; godson Brady Joe French; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Homegoing service will be August 14th at McCullough Christian Center at 2 p.m.. Repast will follow at the McCullough Christian Center gym.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 13th at McCullough Christian Center from 6-9 p.m. for friends.

Pall bearers: Noah Martin, Isaiah Madison, Winston Barron, LaDarius Willis, Triston Knott, Tadd Huskey, Gavin Snow, and Janagen Grace.

Honorary pall bearers: LaDasia Willis, Jakiyah Hixon, Alia Snow, Lexi Huskey, Trista Barlow, Jazmine Norman, Kiah Parker, Michelle Barron, Kennedy Green,­­­ and Saniyah Hixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.