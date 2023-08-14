Florida Gas Prices Retreat From 2023 Highs

Florida gas prices are retreating from 2023 highs. A little more than a week ago, the state average reached $3.84 per gallon – the most expensive state average since August 2022. The state average has since declined nine consecutive days, falling a total of 10 cents per gallon, during that time.

Sunday’s state average was $3.74 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since July 31. Florida drivers are paying just eight cents more than this time last year.

A North Escambia low of $3.35 was available Sunday night at a Cantonment station on South Highway 29. In the Pensacola area, a station on East Nine Mile Road was at $3.27.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023-highs we saw earlier this month. Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.