Flomaton Fire Dept. Honors Bo Brantley For Lifetime Of Support

The Flomaton Fire Department has honored a local resident for a lifetime of support.

The department presented Bo Brantley with a custom fire helmet and made him an honorary lieutenant.

The helmet was painted by firefighter Chris White and presented to Brantley by White, Chief Steve Stanton and firefighter Jeremy Lee.

Pictured top: Flomaton Fire Department Chief Steve Stanton, honorary Lt. Bo Brantley, firefighter Chris White and firefighter Jeremy Lee. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.