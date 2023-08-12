Five People, Including Children, Injured In Highway 168 Head-on Wreck

Five people were injured in a head-on crash Friday evening east of Bratt.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 168 at the Reedy Creek bridge, about a half mile west of Wawbeek Road. The driver of a Ford sedan reportedly crossed into the path of a Dodge Caravan. The vehicles collided head on, and both came to rest against guardrails.

An adult female was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, and a pediatric patient was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. Another adult and other juveniles were reportedly headed to a hospital by private vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which closed Highway 168 for about three hours.

The Walnut and Century stations of Escambia County Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

