Five People, Including Children, Injured In Highway 168 Head-on Wreck

August 12, 2023

Five people were injured in a head-on crash Friday evening east of Bratt.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 168 at the Reedy Creek bridge, about a half mile west of Wawbeek Road. The driver of a Ford sedan reportedly crossed into the path of a Dodge Caravan. The vehicles collided head on, and both came to rest against guardrails.

An adult female was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, and a pediatric patient was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. Another adult and other juveniles were reportedly headed to a hospital by private vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which closed Highway 168 for about three hours.

The Walnut and Century stations of Escambia County Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 