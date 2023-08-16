Firefighter Christianne Barry Honored With Dwain Bradshaw Spirit Award

August 16, 2023

Beulah firefighter Christianne Barry has been selected as the first recipient of the Dwain Bradshaw Spirit Award. She was honored for her dedication and service to Escambia County and the Beulah community.

The award is named fo Dwain Bradshaw, 41, lost his life during the early morning hours of November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

