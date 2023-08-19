Fire Marshal Investigating Century Mobile Home Fire

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating after fire damaged an unoccupied mobile home Friday night.

The fire was reported about 10:35 p.m. on Hartley Lane, just off Jefferson Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the mobile home and threatening a neary shed.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes with no injuries.

The mobile home reportedly did not have power.

The Century, McDavid and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Jay Fire Department, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.