Family Seeks The Person They Believe Burned Their Late Father’s Home

A family is looking for answers after they say someone set fire to their late father’s home earlier this week.

The home in the 1500 block of Tommy Street, just a few blocks from Pine Meadow Elementary School, was destroyed by fire before daybreak on Monday. Escambia County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5 a.m. and arrived to find fire coming from several windows of the single story home. The fire was brought under control in under an hour, but the home was a complete loss.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and has not yet made a final determination.

The home belonged to John Justice until he passed away earlier this year at the age of 74. The family had been cleaning up the home to sell.

His son, John Henry Wilkes Justice, is offering a $5,000 reward for “the arrest of the arsonist” that he believes started the fire.

“My goal is to turn something bad into something good. My dad always said the only thing bad people fear is good people willing to do the right thing. I’m hoping that there is a good person who knows what has happened. I hope the reward betters their life,” he said. “The weight of losing my father has been bigger than an elephant on our family. I feel everything happens for a reason and we are trying to use this opportunity to get someone bad off the streets and help a good person make a better life (with the reward).”

The family is asking anyone with information to call (850) 384-1773.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.