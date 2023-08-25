Escambia Woman Charged With Two DUI Hit and Run Crashes

August 25, 2023

An Escambia County woman has been charged with two hit and run DUI crashes.

Kristina Lee Jacques, 26, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on two counts of DUI with damage to property, two counts of hit and run, battery and drug possession.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jacques traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road about 6:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Ater troopers arrived and apprehended the driver that was attempting to flee, it was discovered that the same vehicle had also been involved in a separate hit and run vehicle collision off Deerfield Drive. The vehicle had struck a brick post, a bush and a utility pole guy wire.

Jacques was arrested after treatment of minor injuries at West Florida Hospital.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday with bond set at $11,000.

