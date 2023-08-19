Escambia Unemployment Rate Up Slightly; Area Has State’s Fasted Growth In Financial Jobs

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Florida’s private sector job growth increased five times the national rate in July — 0.5% in Florida versus 0.1% nationally.

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased slightly, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The local area’s labor force increased by 6,882 in July 2023, a 2.9% increase over the year.

In July 2023, the Pensacola metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate among all metro areas in financial activities, increasing by 5.4%. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, increasing by 2,400 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,600 jobs.

In March 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in July 2023, up 0.1 percentage point from the June 2023 rate, and unchanged from a year ago. There were 295,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 11,081,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% in July.