Escambia Sheriff’s Office Introduces “High Noon Lawman’s Blend” Coffee

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with DeLuna Coffee to introduce High Noon Lawman’s Blend.

“This blend pays tribute to the past and present members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The High Noon blend is a representation of determination and spirit with its own distinct flavor,” the ECSO said.

Every bag sold benefits the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit that supports the deputies and community engagement efforts of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

For now, the coffee is available at Joe Patti’s Seafood, the Palafox Market and online. More retailers are expected to be added soon.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was on hand last week as the coffee was introduced.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.