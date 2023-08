Escambia Schools Open House Events Begin This Week

Escambia County schools will hold open house events beginning this week.

High school open houses will be Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m. Middle schools will hold open houses on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m.

Elementary school open houses will be Thursday September 7 or Tuesday, September 12. Parents should look for information from their school, or contact the school, for specific times.