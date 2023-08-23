Escambia School Board Asking Federal Judge To Toss Lawsuit Over Book Bans

The Escambia County School Board is asking a judge to throw out a federal lawsuit filed against the district over the removal of books from school libraries.

Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, PEN America, a “free expression organization”, and several individuals allege Escambia County schools have violated the First Amendment by setting out to remove or restrict access to books discussing race, racism, and LGBTQ identities, against the recommendations of the district review committee charged with evaluating book challenges.

The Escambia County District filed a motion Monday in Pensacola federal court to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming recently enacted state law, HB 1069, shields the district and that the district is empowered to decide which book to allow or remove.

“These changes reshape any analysis of challenges to library materials and conclusively thwart the Parent Plaintiffs’ efforts to obtain injunctive relief to enjoin a process that no longer exists,” the school district’s motion states.

The board also contends the restriction or removal of books from school libraries “does not create a constitutional injury”.

A hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.

Pictured: The Northview High School media center on August 10, the first day of school. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.