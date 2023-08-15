Escambia Man Gets 15 Years For Drug Possession, Trafficking

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on drug charges.

A jury convicted 38-year old Aaron Joseph Brunson of trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

On March 2, 2022, Brunson was stopped by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic infraction, but he fled on foot.

After he was captured, a search revealed that Brunson had a trafficking amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a scale concealed in a zippered case in his pants.

Brunson had prior felony convictions for drug possession, drug sales, and weapons offenses.