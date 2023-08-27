Escambia Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

A traffic stop Saturday ended with the arrest of an Escambia County man for fentanyl trafficking and other drug charges.

Edward Eugene Williams, 55, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $58,000.