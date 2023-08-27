Escambia Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

August 27, 2023

A traffic stop Saturday ended with the arrest of an Escambia County man for fentanyl trafficking and other drug charges.

Edward Eugene Williams, 55, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $58,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 