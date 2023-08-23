Escambia Man Charged With Child Porn Possession After Search Warrant

An Escambia County man was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday after a search warrant was served at his residence.

Joseph Stewart, Jr., 27, was charged with possession of child porn, electronically transmitting child porn, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at a half million dollars.

The Pensacola Police Department served a search warrant at 7634 Northpointe Drive leading to the arrest, according to spokesperson Mike Wood. He said “evidence was collected at the residence”.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.