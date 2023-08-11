Escambia County Superintendent Heads Back To School With Big Goals For The Year

Escambia County interim School Superintendent Keith Leonard started his first day of school by visiting several schools across the North Escambia area.

And, like hundreds of parents Thursday morning, he spent time waiting in a car rider line. Leonard used the time trying to reach a parking space at Northview High School making phone calls to make sure everything was going smoothly across the county.

Making it inside before the first period bell at Northview, Leonard said he has three big goals for the district this year.

“We’ve got three priorities that we’re going to really be focused on early,” he said. “That’s going to be behavior, positive behavior with our students. Attendance; when we have students in school I want to have them in school acting right so that they can learn. And then morale, stability, recruit, retain…being a good place each and every day. And I think that’ll only lead to academic improvement and success in school and in life.”

Last year was the first year of the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) testing in the state’s schools, and Leonard said that will be a big focus for the district this year.

“We’ll be doing quarterly reports to be able to review where all of our students are academically. There will be Individual Education Plans (IEPs) set up for our students so that they can continue to improve. And also when I use the word stability, make certain that people feel good and feel valued if know that we care about them and we love them. That we’re really all in this together.”

Leonard said that he is looking forward to the year in the interim superintendent position.

“We have a really good team that we have assembled. They are all experts in their own fields, letting them do their jobs. Then what I will do as a leader is provide them support where they need that support.”

Pictured top: Escambia County interim School Superintendent Keith Leonard (right) speaks with Northview High Principal Michael Sherrill and Dean Somer Bridges Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.