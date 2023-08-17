County Settling Lawsuit For $300K With Family Of Cantonment Murder Suspect That Killed Himself In Jail

Escambia County is settling a lawsuit with the family of a Cantonment murder suspect that took his own life in the county jail.

Lukas MacKenzie Snelson, 24, was charged with second degree homicide, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the death of his grandmother, 75-year old Fran Fournier.

On December 30, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the end of Candy Lane in Cantonment for a death investigation. Fournier was found deceased, seated in a recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to an arrest report. Snelson was arrested hours later.

A few days after his arrest, Snelson was found hanging in his cell and later died at a local hospital.

The county will settle the lawsuit against the county and two corrections officers for $300,000. The full amount will be paid by the county’s insurance carrier, but the county will be responsible for a deductible of $86,241.17.

The lawsuit claimed Snelson was not provided proper mental health care and was not protected from self-harm.

“Escambia County and its corrections staff were deliberately indifferent to the medical needs and constitutional rights of Mr. Snelson who left behind a 2-year-old son at the time of his death,” the lawsuit stated.

“His death could have been prevented if Jail staff assisted him during the 40-minute period when the make-shift rope was tied around his neck, or if someone had changed the broken lights in his cell, used a flashlight during the visual checks, or actually confirmed that he was breathing during the visual checks,” the suit contended.

The county said, “the decedent attempted suicide, and his actions were not discovered by jail staff for a period of time during the attempt. The decedent ultimately passed away at a local hospital after being transported from the Jail.”

According to the settlement document, the “payment is not to be construed an an admission of any liability”.