County Set To Remove, Destroy RV That’s Parked By A Molino Road

August 15, 2023

The Escambia County Commission is set to order the removal and destruction of a recreational vehicle in Molino.

A man was living in the RV camper parked on county right of way at the end of McKinnonville Road, according to a complaint received by Code Enforcement in early March 2023.  A follow-up inspection found that the man left and abandoned the RV.

Code Enforcement said there were no traceable tags on vehicle identification numbers on the camper.

Officials said the camper is also hampering the county road department from preventing overgrowth on the right of way.

The county commission will vote on a recommendation to remove and destroy the RV at their meeting on Wednesday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “County Set To Remove, Destroy RV That’s Parked By A Molino Road”

  1. Century Resident on August 15th, 2023 1:46 am

    They need to do something about the people on Old Flomaton Road behind the RR tracks by the dollar store… They got trailers RVs Sheds they done knocked down several street signs and Idk where they went. This looks great compared to that place.





