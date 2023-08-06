Colt Eugene Morris

August 6, 2023

Mr. Colt Eugene Morris, age 40, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Marion County, AL. He was born, December 26, 1982 in Mobile, AL; and has resided most of his life in Perdido, AL. He was a very skilled iron worker for many years.

Mr. Morris enjoyed going fishing and hunting. He enjoyed raising and tending to his chickens, and going to the beach. He enjoyed watching movies, and car races, but his biggest obsession was Alabama Football “ROLL TIDE”.

He is preceded in death by Michelle Morris, his grandparents, MC (Hattie Lou “Gator”) Morris, Buddy Eady and Juanita “Granny” Edmondson, step-father, Kyle Burns, sister, Abranda “Brandy” Shane Morris, uncle Hamp, and aunt, Lane

He is survived by his father, Mack (Pamela) Morris, of Cantonment, FL; mother, Tammy Eady Burns, of Perdido, AL; two sons, Colton Morris, of Bay Minette, AL; Hamp Morris, of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Mia Morris, of Uriah, AL; Abranda Morris, of Bay Minette, AL; one step-sister, Heather Ritchey, of Pensacola, FL; two step- brothers, Thomas Ritchey, of Pensacola, FL; Jaime Winchester, of Pensacola, FL; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sister Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Wasdin, Thomas Ordis, Stevie Carpenter, Brian Moore, Devin Rodriguez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Eady, Joey Eady, Robert Edmondson, Terry Ordis, and David Moore.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home  is in charge of all arrangements.

