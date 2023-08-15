Cold Front To Bring Higher Rain Chance Today, Lower Humidity By Wednesday

There is a heat advisory for Tuesday. A cold front late in the afternoon or early evening will being rain, and a little bit of relief from the heat and humidity by Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.