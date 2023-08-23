Century Talks Budget Shortfall, Employee Raises And Rising Insurance Costs

Century entered a workshop Tuesday evening with about a quarter million dollar deficit and ended with a roadmap to near the break-even point. They also talked wish lists and employee raises.

Council members Louis Gomez, Jr., Alicia Johnson and Dynette Lewis were present for the meeting. They discussed removing proposed new hires and other changes to eliminate the deficit.

They also discussed a 3% cost of living increase for all employees, plus $1 raises for current employees as minimum wage rises from $12 to $13 on October 1. A total of six employees making minimum wage or under about $15 an hour will receive the $1 raise.

The town is also grappling with rising health insurance costs of $100 or more per employee. The town covers 99% of the costs for employee coverage plus 50% for spouse or family coverage.

Accountant Robert Hudson said many department head “wishlist” purchases could come from Local Option Sales Tax or American Rescue Plan funds rather than the general fund budget.

The town is aiming to complete the budget before a council meeting on September 5.

Pictured top: Century town accountant Robert Hudson explains a tentative budget during a workshop meeting Tuesday evening. Pictured below: Council member Alicia Johnson listens to budget details. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.