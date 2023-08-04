Century Man Wanted For Grand Theft Of Utility Trailer From Jay

August 4, 2023

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a utility trailer theft in Jay.

Coley Ray Daw, 37, is wanted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged grand theft of a black utility trailer from Highway 89. Daw has a recent address in Century, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report on an unrelated incident.

He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The SRSO said he may be driving a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford.

Anyone with information can call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 37-STOP (7867) or their local law enforcement agency.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 