Century Man Wanted For Grand Theft Of Utility Trailer From Jay

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a utility trailer theft in Jay.

Coley Ray Daw, 37, is wanted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged grand theft of a black utility trailer from Highway 89. Daw has a recent address in Century, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report on an unrelated incident.

He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The SRSO said he may be driving a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford.

Anyone with information can call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 37-STOP (7867) or their local law enforcement agency.